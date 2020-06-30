JRL NEWSWATCH: “Why the World Worries About Russia’s Natural Gas Pipeline” – Bloomberg/ Anna Shiryaevskaya, Dina Khrennikova

Europe, EU, Germany, Oil, Gas, Energy, United States, U.S.-Russian Relations
Gas Flame file photo

“A … natural gas pipeline being built under the Baltic Sea from Russia … to the German coast is shaking up geopolitics. Nord Stream 2 … worries … bypassed countries in Eastern Europe … fear[ing the loss of] transit fees … [while also] adding to friction with the U.S., which argues the link would give the Kremlin new leverage over Germany and other NATO allies. Map of GermanyAs the project nears completion … trans-Atlantic tensions are building … Trump [is] threatening to reduce the number of American troops in Germany partly because of the gas link. …”

Click here for: "Why the World Worries About Russia's Natural Gas Pipeline" – Bloomberg/ Anna Shiryaevskaya, Dina Khrennikova

 

