JRL NEWSWATCH: “Why the Russians Aren’t Coming!” – iAffairs Canada/ Egor Evsikov
“… Imagery of Russian forces assembling near the [Ukrainian] border is just one of … several indicators to consider …. Russia is … a semi-authoritarian ‘managed democracy’ …. The Russian population does not live in a constant state of war readiness. A significant state-controlled media effort would be required to prepare the population and ensure public support for the invasion of Ukraine and the losses in blood and treasure [resulting from] … escalation of sanctions from the West … [and] a large-scale military confrontation with Ukraine and possibly NATO …. A major indicator of … Putin’s intention to invade Ukraine would be an escalation of war rhetoric by the Russian media. …”
https://iaffairscanada.com/2022/why-the-russians-arent-coming/
