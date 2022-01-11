JRL NEWSWATCH: “Why The Kremlin Lies: Understanding Its Loose Relationship With the Truth” – Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

“One of the stickiest challenges for Western governments has been how to deal with, or even understand, a Russian leadership that lies insistently and incessantly, even when it doesn’t need to. … [T]he Kremlin has made the [Ukraine crisis] … both simpler and more confounding. … [S]tating … security concerns and demands more clearly and publicly[,] … Putin has demanded … no enlargement of NATO to … [former Soviet] states … and no threatening [NATO] military presence in … in eastern Europe. … [Yet] the Kremlin continues to mask its intentions in a torrent of falsehoods. … claim[ing] … Russian military forces pose no threat to Ukraine while inventing apparent pretexts for … invasion … [e.g.,] accusing Ukrainians of ‘genocide’ and claiming … U.S. military contractors … deploy[] chemical weapons to the Donbas. The thuggish nature of the Kremlin’s demands and threats undercuts … [any calls for] engage[ment] …. What is the point of talking with a counterpart [with] such blatant disregard for the truth? …”