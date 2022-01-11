JRL NEWSWATCH: “Why The Kremlin Lies: Understanding Its Loose Relationship With the Truth” – Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
“Russian leaders have used deception for strategic ends in ways that shed light on their geopolitical goals.”
“One of the stickiest challenges for Western governments has been how to deal with, or even understand, a Russian leadership that lies insistently and incessantly, even when it doesn’t need to. … [T]he Kremlin has made the [Ukraine crisis] … both simpler and more confounding. … [S]tating … security concerns and demands more clearly and publicly[,] … Putin has demanded … no enlargement of NATO to … [former Soviet] states … and no threatening [NATO] military presence in … in eastern Europe. … [Yet] the Kremlin continues to mask its intentions in a torrent of falsehoods. … claim[ing] … Russian military forces pose no threat to Ukraine while inventing apparent pretexts for … invasion … [e.g.,] accusing Ukrainians of ‘genocide’ and claiming … U.S. military contractors … deploy[] chemical weapons to the Donbas. The thuggish nature of the Kremlin’s demands and threats undercuts … [any calls for] engage[ment] …. What is the point of talking with a counterpart [with] such blatant disregard for the truth? …”
