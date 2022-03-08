JRL NEWSWATCH: “Why Putin needs to watch his back” – Washington Post
“No matter … the outcome … Putin’s war on Ukraine spells bad news for his regime. Neither taking Kyiv and declaring victory nor beginning peace negotiations will save the Russian president from the serious, if not fatal, domestic repercussions …. As the war drags on, the danger to Putin’s reign will come chiefly from three quarters: the oligarchs, the military and those whom we call ‘ordinary Russians.’ ….”
