JRL NEWSWATCH: “Why did the United States resettle only 12 Ukrainian refugees in March?” – Reuters
“… Biden said … that the United States would accept up to 100,000 Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s invasion, but lawmakers and advocates have urged the Democratic president to speed up refugee and visa processing. While several thousand Ukrainians have entered the United States via the border with Mexico and some on legal visas, only 12 Ukrainians came through the U.S. refugee program in March. … More than 4 million … have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries since Russia invaded … according to [UN] data, touching off Europe’s fastest-moving refugee crisis since the end of World War Two. …”
Click here for: “Why did the United States resettle only 12 Ukrainian refugees in March?” – Reuters/ Ted Hesson, Kristina Cooke
