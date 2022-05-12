JRL NEWSWATCH: “Who will pay to put Ukraine back together again?” – Financial Times

“… [W]estern governments … are beginning to weigh up the costs and planning … needed for a postwar reconstruction effort [in Ukraine] that will rival anything … since [World War II]. The project … is going to be immensely complex and costly, running into hundreds of billions of euros, and it will have to go far beyond simply rebuilding bridges and municipal buildings. It will entail the wholesale reconstruction of Ukraine’s private sector and reforms to an economy … in line for a 45 per cent crash in output …. The fate of postwar reconstruction will hinge on … existential questions[,] … whether [Ukraine’s] state can free itself from … corruption and [an] oligarch-strewn system … [and] forge a genuinely close relationship with the EU … [possibly EU] membership. … [and] whether Russia will ever pay for … the damage. …”