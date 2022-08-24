JRL NEWSWATCH: “Who Will Get Rid of Putin? The Answer Is Grim” – New York Times/ Oleg Kashin

“What’s easier to imagine … Putin suddenly declaring an end to the war on Ukraine and withdrawing his troops or a Russia without [] Putin that revises his policies, ends the war and begins to build relations with Ukraine and the West on a peaceful new foundation? … [P]rotests against the war have been completely choked off …. Critical public statements, let alone rallies or demonstrations, are now all but impossible. Wielding repression, the regime is in full control …. Only losses at the front have a realistic chance of bringing change to the political situation in Russia … After defeat in the Crimean War … Czar Alexander II was forced to introduce radical reforms. The same thing happened when Russia lost a war with Japan in 1905 … [Soviet] perestroika … was driven in large part by the failure … in Afghanistan. If Ukraine manages to inflict heavy losses on Russian forces, a similar process could unfold. …”