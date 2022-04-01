JRL NEWSWATCH: “White House: Intel shows Putin misled by advisers on Ukraine” – AP

“U.S. intelligence … [reportedly] ha[s] determined that … Putin is being misinformed by advisers about his military’s poor performance in Ukraine …. The advisers are scared to tell him the truth …. The findings … indicate that Putin is aware of the situation on information coming to him and there now is persistent tension between him and senior Russian military officials. The U.S. believes Putin [also] is being misled … [about] ‘how the Russian economy is being crippled by sanctions because, again, his senior advisers are too afraid to tell him the truth’ …”