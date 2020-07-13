JRL NEWSWATCH: “White House fills top Russia job previously occupied by two impeachment witnesses” – CNN/ Zachary Cohen, Vivian Salama, Kylie Atwood

“The White House [reportedly] has tapped Ryan Tully to be the top official on Europe and Russia at the National Security Council … the fifth person to occupy that job in … three and a half years …. Tully currently serves … as [NSC] senior adviser for arms control and deputy senior director for … [its] directorate on [WMD] …. part of the office that, in part, incorporated the global health security directorate … disbanded under … John Bolton. An intelligence officer by training, Tully was among a small handful of NSC officials who warned early on that … coronavirus posed grave risks … urg[ing] officials in his directorate to wear masks and telework early on ….”