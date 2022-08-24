JRL NEWSWATCH: “Where Ukraine war stands after 6 months” – AP

“When … Putin invaded Ukraine … an unprovoked act of aggression, many expected a quick victory. Six months later, the largest military conflict in Europe since World War II has turned into a grinding war of attrition. The Russian offensive has largely bogged down as Ukrainian forces increasingly target key facilities far behind the front lines, including in Russia-occupied Crimea. … Ukraine has conducted a mobilization and declared a goal to form a 1 million-member military[.] Russia has continued to rely on a limited contingent of volunteers … reflecting Kremlin fears that … mass mobilization could fuel discontent and destabilize the country. Moscow has … [tried] to encourage … contracts [for military service, also] … increasingly engaging private contractors such as the Wagner Group, and even … [using] prisoners … half-measures unable to meet the needs for any big offensives. …”