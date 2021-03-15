JRL NEWSWATCH: “Where Climate Scientists See Danger, Russia Sees an Opportunity” – Bloomberg

“Russia … fourth-biggest [greenhouse gas] emitter … [also faces Arctic] temperatures … warming more than twice [that of global rates] …. [With] more than a fifth of the planet’s forests, Russia has [had] two consecutive years of record-breaking wildfires … releas[ing] emissions equivalent to those of a mid-sized country …. Permafrost … cover[ing] about half of Russian land, is thawing fast, damaging infrastructure, houses and industrial installations …. Siberian tundra stores … carbon dioxide, twice the amount currently in the atmosphere. … [which] could be released [with melting] …. Russia … also [has] the world’s largest [LNG] reserves … [M]elting [Arctic] ice … means [Russia] can ship more …. [and] also potentially increase oil production. … The [Arctic’s] Northern Sea Route … link[ing] northern Europe and Russia to China … [now has] record-low sea ice [extending navigable time frames] …. Russia will do its best to profit from … opportunities … [created] by the melting ice, even … [while] struggl[ing] … with [climate] impacts ….”