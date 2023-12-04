JRL NEWSWATCH: “What’s at stake in Russia’s assault on Avdiivka?” – Reuters
“Russian forces are intensifying attacks on … Avdiivka, seeking to encircle Kyiv’s troops …. Kyiv and Western capitals … acknowledge[] that Russia’s full-scale invasion … could drag on into a much longer war. … Avdiivka … had a pre-war population of around 32,000[] [and] has been a frontline city since 2014, when it was briefly occupied by Moscow-backed separatists …. Avdiivka … is home to Ukraine’s largest coke plant … before the war … one of Europe’s top producers …. [Avdiivka is] [l]ocated just north of … Russian-occupied … Donetsk in the industrial Donbas …. 1,500 residents – many sheltering in cellars and basements – are estimated to remain … [O]fficials say not a single building remains intact. …”