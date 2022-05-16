JRL NEWSWATCH: “What Did the Steele Dossier Hoax Cost America? Along with the press, what about the Russia ‘experts’ who played along or failed to oppose the collusion lie?” – WSJ

Headlines, JRL NewsBlog, Spies, Spy Allegations, United States, U.S.-Russian Relations
File Photo of White House with South Lawn and Fountain

“A Wall Street Journal investigative report … underlines just how frivolous were the claims in the Steele dossier … how nonexistent was the attempt by … Steele … to verify or even vet them. … [S]ources for many of the … allegations [were] three people ‘brought together over a minor corporate-publicity contract,’File Photo of Donald Trump Waving Before Large Crowd with Trump Signs, adapted from image at whitehouse.gov not one of whom had any inside knowledge of Kremlin politics or the Trump campaign: … itinerant Washington-based, Russia-born researcher Igor Danchenko; … childhood friend[] Olga Galina … employed by a Cyprus-based internet company; and Charles Dolan, a U.S. public-relations executive from whom the Cyprus company was seeking unrelated advice. … Galina and … Dolan … later [told] investigators[] they were shocked to learn [] Danchenko had recorded their idle chitchat and speculation … Hillary Rodham Clinton and Sergei Lavrov, Seated With Flagsand passed it along as ‘intelligence.’ … Steele[] [exhibited] studious incuriosity about the sourcing of the garbage he passed on to the Clinton campaign … [T]he only interesting question [is] how cognizant was the Clinton campaign or did it also not care. …”

Click here for: “What Did the Steele Dossier Hoax Cost America? Along with the press, what about the Russia ‘experts’ who played along or failed to oppose the collusion lie?” – Wall Street Journal/ Holman W. Jenkins, Jr.

[featured images are file photos from other occasions]
Leave a comment

= Back to the Top =