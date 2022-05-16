JRL NEWSWATCH: “What Did the Steele Dossier Hoax Cost America? Along with the press, what about the Russia ‘experts’ who played along or failed to oppose the collusion lie?” – WSJ

“A Wall Street Journal investigative report … underlines just how frivolous were the claims in the Steele dossier … how nonexistent was the attempt by … Steele … to verify or even vet them. … [S]ources for many of the … allegations [were] three people ‘brought together over a minor corporate-publicity contract,’ not one of whom had any inside knowledge of Kremlin politics or the Trump campaign: … itinerant Washington-based, Russia-born researcher Igor Danchenko; … childhood friend[] Olga Galina … employed by a Cyprus-based internet company; and Charles Dolan, a U.S. public-relations executive from whom the Cyprus company was seeking unrelated advice. … Galina and … Dolan … later [told] investigators[] they were shocked to learn [] Danchenko had recorded their idle chitchat and speculation … and passed it along as ‘intelligence.’ … Steele[] [exhibited] studious incuriosity about the sourcing of the garbage he passed on to the Clinton campaign … [T]he only interesting question [is] how cognizant was the Clinton campaign or did it also not care. …”