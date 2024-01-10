JRL NEWSWATCH: “What Could Tip the Balance in the War in Ukraine?” – The New Yorker

“… This year is likely to be marked by … missile and rocket fire rather than dramatic, large-scale maneuver warfare. … [T]he most decisive fight may also be the least immediately visible: Russia and Ukraine will [be] … in a race to … reconstitute and resupply [their] forces, … not only personnel but also shells, rockets, and drones. … [T]he war may not be won outright this year, but the conditions for victory may well be set in motion. If Western backers provide necessary arms, training, and financing to Ukraine, its military may emerge, by next year, with the upper hand. … [S]uch an outcome is far from assured. … Whatever the causes, the failure of the offensive created a number of problems for Ukraine. Russian forces [reportedly] may hold certain advantages, especially in terms of matériel, at the start of the year … but none of them look particularly decisive …. More important are unity, patience, and determination among … Western states supporting Ukraine’s war effort. …”