JRL NEWSWATCH: “What antisemitic attacks in Dagestan say about Vladimir Putin’s Russia” – Financial Times

“… Putin vowed to ‘de-Nazify’ Ukraine when his troops invaded …. Now [he] is under pressure to respond to the worst antisemitic violence … sweep[ing] [Russia] … in more than a century. … [V]iolent scenes across the North Caucasus last weekend, when an angry mob stormed an airport in Dagestan in search of Israeli passengers, were reminiscent of tsarist-era persecution of Jews …. [and] indicate the dangers for Russia of stoking antisemitic sentiment amid its invasion of Ukraine and repercussions from the Israel-Hamas war. ‘When we read about the pogroms in Chișinău and Odesa,’ where hundreds of Jews were killed in the 19th and early 20th centuries, ‘that’s what it looked like,’ said Pinchas Goldschmidt, Moscow’s former chief rabbi, who left … after Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. …”