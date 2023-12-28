JRL NEWSWATCH: “What a Russian Victory Would Mean for Ukraine: Ukrainians would face terror on a scale not seen in Europe since the 20th-century era of totalitarian rule.” – Foreign Policy

“… To understand Ukraine’s likely fate if Russia turns the tide, the best place to start is what the Russians actually say. … [Russian] regime propagandists assert that the Ukrainian state is a disease that must be treated and Ukrainians a society that must be ‘de-wormed.’ … Russia’s highly censored state television has … consistently promoted the rape of Ukrainians, the drowning of children, the leveling of cities, the eradication of the Ukrainian elite, and the physical extermination of millions of Ukrainians. … [A]trocities … are already widespread in … Russian-occupied territories. According to official Ukrainian sources, nearly 2 million Ukrainians have already been removed from their homes and communities in the occupied areas and resettled in Russia, either temporarily or permanently. … Russian children’s commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova said that more than 700,000 Ukrainian children have been taken from Ukraine to Russia …. Russia is not only ridding its occupied regions of Ukrainians but also replacing them with Russian settlers …. Ukraine’s partly occupied south [has featured] … a pattern of torture, disappearances, and arbitrary detention …. Citizens endured torture during interrogation, including beatings, electroshocks, and sensory deprivation. Several prisoners died from the torture, and large numbers have simply disappeared. … Political indoctrination and the militarization of youth are already key characteristics of life under Russian occupation. …”