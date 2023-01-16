JRL NEWSWATCH: “What 70 Years of War Can Tell Us About the Russia-Ukraine Conflict” – New York Times

“Any Russian invasion of Ukraine was long expected to … [be] defined by 21st-century weapons like media manipulation, battlefield-clouding disinformation, cyberattacks, false flag operations and unmarked fighters. Such elements have [been] featured …. [b]ut it is traditional 20th-century dynamics that have … dominated: shifting battle lines of tanks and troops; urban assaults; struggles over air supremacy and … supply lines; and mass mobilization of troops and … weapons production. The war’s contours … resemble … those of a certain sort of conflict from decades past …. [A] lesson of the past 80 years of warfare may be that if states are unable to come to terms — perhaps, as with the case of Russia’s attitude toward Ukraine, because one side sees the other’s very independence as intolerable — then even fighting to a state of mutual exhaustion might not bring peace.”