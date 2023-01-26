JRL NEWSWATCH: “Western Tanks Heading to Ukraine Raise Stakes for Russia’s Next Move” – WSJ

“Months before modern Western tanks reach Ukraine, their anticipated delivery has the power to shift battlefield dynamics by forcing Russia to act faster than it had planned — or is ready — to do. The U.S., Germany, Poland and other [Ukrainian] allies … said they would send dozens of modern tanks, greatly expanding a [prior] British pledge of 14 . The mobile, armored weapons [reportedly] are more advanced and lethal than any tanks Russian forces possess … and … will join a far larger number of modern armored vehicles and other weapons systems also recently pledged by Ukraine’s Western supporters. Ukrainian leaders have for months asked for 300 Western tanks. … Tanks are extraordinarily powerful weapons, mixing mobility, protection and lethality, but are best used in … combined arms maneuvers, mixing a variety of land and air systems. Ukrainian troops will train in Western European countries to gain … [necessary] proficiency in those tactics … mean[ing] the tanks may only roll into battle in spring. …”