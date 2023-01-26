JRL NEWSWATCH: “Western Tanks Heading to Ukraine Raise Stakes for Russia’s Next Move” – WSJ
“Moscow could increase defenses or attacks but is already struggling to gain ground.”
“Months before modern Western tanks reach Ukraine, their anticipated delivery has the power to shift battlefield dynamics by forcing Russia to act faster than it had planned — or is ready — to do. The U.S., Germany, Poland and other [Ukrainian] allies … said they would send dozens of modern tanks, greatly expanding a [prior] British pledge of 14 . The mobile, armored weapons [reportedly] are more advanced and lethal than any tanks Russian forces possess … and … will join a far larger number of modern armored vehicles and other weapons systems also recently pledged by Ukraine’s Western supporters. Ukrainian leaders have for months asked for 300 Western tanks. … Tanks are extraordinarily powerful weapons, mixing mobility, protection and lethality, but are best used in … combined arms maneuvers, mixing a variety of land and air systems. Ukrainian troops will train in Western European countries to gain … [necessary] proficiency in those tactics … mean[ing] the tanks may only roll into battle in spring. …”
Click here for: “Western Tanks Heading to Ukraine Raise Stakes for Russia’s Next Move; Moscow could increase defenses or attacks but is already struggling to gain ground” – Wall Street Journal/ Daniel Michaels, Evan Gershkovich, Thomas Grove
