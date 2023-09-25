JRL NEWSWATCH: “Western officials press Ukraine to hold elections despite war” – Washington Post
“Despite Russia’s war in Ukraine and a nationwide state of martial law, some Western politicians are pushing … Kyiv to hold parliamentary and presidential elections …. Holding free and fair elections in wartime is virtually impossible and also ill-advised, according to Ukrainian officials, election experts and democracy advocates. Roughly one-fifth of Ukraine’s territory is now occupied by Russian forces. Millions of Ukrainians are displaced and many are living outside the country. Tens of thousands of soldiers are deployed to the front. …”
Meanwhile, back in August the Ukrainian parliament extended martial law by 90 days, until November, putting off a parliamentary election that would have been held by the end of October. Unless martial law were lifted, reportedly a Ukrainian constitutional amendment would be needed to hold parliamentary elections.