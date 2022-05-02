JRL NEWSWATCH: “West Ramps Up Ukraine Weapons Aid as Expectations About War’s Outcome Shift” – WSJ

Map of Ukraine, Including Crimea, and Neighbors, Including Russia

“Governments see Ukrainian success offering chance of curbing Russian expansionism.”

“Ukraine’s military successes against Russia have transformed [Western] calculations …  leading to a sharp increase in military help for Kyiv as a war that started with Western efforts at damage control …  [now] offers a strategic opportunity to constrain Russia[n] expansionis[m] …. [Western] allies are now shipping large volumes of heavy weaponry … including more advanced Western systems to supplement … light weapons and Soviet-era arms … funneled into Ukraine since before the invasion …. [S]hipments are aimed at supporting [Ukraine] in the next decisive phase of the war … but also to arm [Ukraine] in a conflict that could last for months or years. … After planning for supporting an insurgency, Western governments now see a realistic prospect of Ukrainian success … push[ing] Russia farther out of Ukrainian territory and deter[ing] [the Kremlin] from future landgrabs, … [which] would be a strategic win for the West. …”

Click here for: “West Ramps Up Ukraine Weapons Aid as Expectations About War’s Outcome Shift; Governments see Ukrainian success offering chance of curbing Russian expansionism” – Wall Street Journal/ William Mauldin, Max Colchester, Laurence Norman

