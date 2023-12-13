JRL NEWSWATCH: “‘We Only Need Some Metal Things’; Will America abandon Ukraine?” – The Atlantic

“… Ukraine is fighting Russia alone. American aid — never timely or sufficient, but enough to help keep Ukraine alive and Russian invaders at bay — is about to run out. … Without American artillery, ammunition, missile systems, tanks, armored vehicles, humanitarian aid, or funds for reconstruction, Ukraine will be left to face the Russian onslaught with diminishing odds of survival. … Congress … plan[s] to leave D.C. for the holidays on December 15. [New aid for Ukraine] is a thing for them to do now. … Ukraine has held off, and in some places turned back, a far larger and more powerful aggressor …. [I]t has galvanized and expanded NATO. In 2024, with Western help, it can learn from the disappointments of the past year and consolidate its positions while inflicting significant damage on Russia’s military capacity. Ukraine has also shown the world, in a time of surging authoritarianism, that democracy can stand up to the most concentrated onslaught of despotic power. …”