JRL NEWSWATCH: “‘We have to survive’: some businesses flout Moscow COVID-19 lockdown” – Reuters
“Some businesses flouted the Russian capital’s new lockdown measures … saying they needed to make ends meet amid a lack of state support, as nationwide deaths from COVID-19 hit a new record daily high blamed on slow vaccination take-up. … Moscow residents are allowed to leave their homes freely, unlike last year’s sweeping lockdown, but the new measures point to mounting official concern over the rising death toll. …”
