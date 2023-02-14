JRL NEWSWATCH: “We Can’t Reduce the Ukraine War to a Morality Play; Along with causing immense suffering, Putin’s war has unleashed a tidal wave of hyperbole.” – The Nation/ Andrew J. Bacevich
“… One final factor may contribute to this eagerness to see civilization itself under deadly siege in Ukraine. Demonizing Russia provides a convenient excuse for postponing or avoiding … a critical reckoning with the present American version of that civilization. Classifying Russia as a de facto enemy of the civilized world has effectively diminished the urgency of examining our own culture and values. .. [T]he Biden administration … announced its decision to provide Ukraine with a handful of … advanced M-1 Abrams tanks. Hailed in some quarters as a ‘game changer,’ the arrival of relatively small numbers of those tanks months or more from now is unlikely to make a decisive difference …. [W]hen credit earned for sending tanks is exhausted, … The Atlantic [editors], backed by [Yale] professors … will undoubtedly press for [the] F-16[‘s] and long-range rockets … Zelensky is … requesting. … [A] signature of America in our time[,] … [we] thereby dodge the actual challenges of changing our own culture. Unfortunately, when it comes to rehabilitating our own democracy, all the Abrams tanks in the world won’t save us.”
