JRL NEWSWATCH: “Was the Collapse of U.S.-Russia Relations Inevitable? How U.S. hubris and Russian paranoia undermined partnership.” – The Nation/ Thomas Graham

“Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine has sunk U.S.-Russia relations to the lowest levels since the darkest days of the Cold War. … The two … appear to be locked in a downward spiral — centered on Ukraine but affecting all aspects of their relations — that could suddenly bring them to the verge of a direct military confrontation …. [I]t’s possible that if Washington had made different choices — on European security, democracy promotion, and counterterrorism, for example — it could have shaped [Putin’s] goals in ways more favorable to American interests rather than provoking him to embark on an anti-American course that he initially had no intention of taking.



