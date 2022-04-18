JRL NEWSWATCH: “Walled off: In non-rebel eastern Ukraine, frustrations with Kiev mount” – Christian Science Monitor
“No one in Russian-speaking Kharkiv wants to follow rebels into open revolt. But locals say Kiev has no idea how badly it’s aggravating the region with its initiatives, including the ‘Great Wall of Ukraine.'”
“… Its planned … barbed-wire fences, watchtowers, berms, and tank traps along Ukraine’s 1,300-mile border with Russia … [i]f … ever completed … will seal a frontier that, until last year, had always been wide open. … [I]n nearby Kharkiv …. [m]any … have family and friends in Russia, the local economy is heavily dependent on trade with Russia, and some say they just can’t wrap their heads around the idea of a frontier being there …. While pro-Kiev patriots are visible – groups of activists tore down three prominent Soviet-era monuments … last week [] most conversations … reveal varying degrees of anger and disillusionment with [Kyiv]. … “
