JRL NEWSWATCH: “Wagner’s finale? Prigozhin’s death marks Russian shift in strategy.” – Christian Science Monitor/ Fred Weir

“The plane crash that killed Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and at least two of his top lieutenants on Wednesday was clearly no accident. [] Prigozhin had many enemies, and Russian state media … were full of speculation about a possible Ukrainian or Western hand in his demise [exactly two months after his abortive uprising]. But it seems likely that the Russian private warlord who staged an open, if short-lived, coup against the Russian military establishment was living on borrowed time. … His death most probably spells the end of the Kremlin’s reliance on freelance military groups … in favor of direct state control. Earlier this week [] Prigozhin issued a militant video manifesto … proclaiming that the Wagner force would be actively fighting to make Africa ‘more free’ in the interests of Russia. The prospect of a reviving Wagner is something that would have focused minds in many quarters. But there is surprise and confusion among Russian analysts over [] Prigozhin’s dramatic demise ….”