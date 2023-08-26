JRL NEWSWATCH: “Wagner’s finale? Prigozhin’s death marks Russian shift in strategy.” – Christian Science Monitor/ Fred Weir
“The death of Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin in a plane crash, the latest Kremlin irritant neutralized in suspect circumstances, likely means the end of Russia’s use of mercenaries in its foreign policy.”
“The plane crash that killed Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and at least two of his top lieutenants on Wednesday was clearly no accident. [] Prigozhin had many enemies, and Russian state media … were full of speculation about a possible Ukrainian or Western hand in his demise [exactly two months after his abortive uprising]. But it seems likely that the Russian private warlord who staged an open, if short-lived, coup against the Russian military establishment was living on borrowed time. … His death most probably spells the end of the Kremlin’s reliance on freelance military groups … in favor of direct state control. Earlier this week [] Prigozhin issued a militant video manifesto … proclaiming that the Wagner force would be actively fighting to make Africa ‘more free’ in the interests of Russia. The prospect of a reviving Wagner is something that would have focused minds in many quarters. But there is surprise and confusion among Russian analysts over [] Prigozhin’s dramatic demise ….”
Click here for: “Wagner’s finale? Prigozhin’s death marks Russian shift in strategy. The death of Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin in a plane crash, the latest Kremlin irritant neutralized in suspect circumstances, likely means the end of Russia’s use of mercenaries in its foreign policy.” – Christian Science Monitor/ Fred Weir
You must log in to post a comment.