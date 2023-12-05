JRL NEWSWATCH: “Volodymyr Zelensky Faces Ukraine Military Draft Rebellion” – Newsweek
” … Zelensky will have to consider a call for … politicians and civil servants to be drafted to fight in the war … after a petition … reached the required number of signatures. After the start of … Putin’s full-scale invasion, Zelensky announced a general mobilization in which military reservists between … 18 and 60 were eligible for conscription. Men between those ages were banned from leaving Ukraine without a special dispensation, such as … medical …. But Zelensky said last week changes to mobilization were needed to continue the fight … having long highlighted corrupt practices associated with recruiting offices, including bribe-taking to secure medical exemptions. …”
The petition seeking that bureaucrats and politicians be drafted was put forward in September charging that gaps in legislation created inequality in mobilization. A 25,000-signature threshold forces presidential consideration, and as of Monday it had more than 26,000.