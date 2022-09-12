JRL NEWSWATCH: “Vladimir Putin’s total defeat is now within reach; Liz Truss and her Foreign Secretary will have to work hard to maintain Western unity in coming months” – The Telegraph (UK)

“… [With] Russian forces … in a desperate battle to hold … the meagre gains … made … since … Putin launched the invasion, the Kremlin’s propaganda machine is continuing its attempt to indoctrinate the Russian people … [into believing that] Moscow is vanquishing its foes. … [S]tate-controlled news channels … pump out a Panglossian view of the Ukrainian conflict … in which the Russian military is making solid territorial gains while the West is facing financial ruin over its sanctions policy …. Mention is rarely made of the enormous losses suffered by the Russian military – the latest Ukrainian estimates put the total number of Russian combat deaths at a staggering 50,000. Nor is there much discussion of the ruinous impact Western sanctions are having on the Russian economy … oblig[ing] Moscow to default on … foreign debt for the first time since the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution. ….”