JRL NEWSWATCH: “Vladimir Putin does not want peace with Ukraine” – Atlantic Council/ Peter Dickinson

“… Russia has categorically rejected calls to revise the Minsk Accords … has repeatedly vetoed attempts to schedule a second Normandy Format summit of Ukrainian, Russian, German, and French leaders … [and] has … effectively blocked … the Trilateral Contact Group … Kremlin-controlled Russian media has maintained … relentless … vicious anti-Ukrainian propaganda and disinformation. The … most egregious example of … Kremlin hostility has been … to distribute Russian passports to Ukrainian residents in occupied eastern Ukraine. … Russia’s actions have succeeded in convincing Zelenskyy that his charm offensive is pointless … forc[ing] him to throw … full weight behind Ukraine’s Euro-Atlantic choice. … [after] a hard lesson that … Putin simply does not want peace with Ukraine.”