JRL NEWSWATCH: “Video appears to show Ukrainian troops killing captured Russian soldiers” – New York Times

“A video posted online on Monday and verified by The New York Times appears to show a group of Ukrainian soldiers killing captured Russian troops outside a village west of Kyiv. … The soldiers are lying in the road a few feet from a BMD-2, an infantry fighting vehicle used by Russian airborne units. Some appear to have had their jackets, shoes or helmets removed. … The video was filmed on a road just north of the village of Dmytrivka, around seven miles southwest of Bucha …. The killings appear to have been the result of a Ukrainian ambush of a Russian column … Oz Katerji, a freelance journalist, posted videos and pictures of the destroyed column …. A Ukrainian news agency that posted a video of the aftermath of the ambush on March 30 described it as the work of the ‘Georgian Legion,’ a paramilitary unit of Georgian volunteers ….”

