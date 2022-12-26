JRL NEWSWATCH: “‘Victory’? Zelensky and Biden differ on the path forward for Ukraine” – Washington Post/ David Ignatius

Headlines, JRL NewsBlog, Military, Ukraine, United States, U.S.-Russian Relations
Screenshot file photo of Volodymyr Zelensky Gesturing, from Congressional Teleconference, adapted from image at doggett.house.gov

“Make no mistake: Beyond the rousing, heartfelt cheers for … Zelensky, his visit to Washington was a war summit. And it appears to have ended with a gap between the two allies about their strategies for ending the war. … In his address to Congress, Zelensky said emphatically that he seeks ‘absolute victory’ over Russia …. Zelensky used the word ‘victory’ 11 times in his speech, and once during his remarks to reporters at the White House after his meeting with … Biden. Tellingly, Biden didn’t use the word a single time. Instead, he promised support for Ukraine’s ‘unbreakable determination … to choose their own path’ and pledged: ‘We will stay with you for as long as it takes.’ …”

Click here for: “‘Victory’? Zelensky and Biden differ on the path forward for Ukraine” – Washington Post/ David Ignatius

[featured image is file photo from another occasion]
 
Leave a comment