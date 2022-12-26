JRL NEWSWATCH: “‘Victory’? Zelensky and Biden differ on the path forward for Ukraine” – Washington Post/ David Ignatius

“Make no mistake: Beyond the rousing, heartfelt cheers for … Zelensky, his visit to Washington was a war summit. And it appears to have ended with a gap between the two allies about their strategies for ending the war. … In his address to Congress, Zelensky said emphatically that he seeks ‘absolute victory’ over Russia …. Zelensky used the word ‘victory’ 11 times in his speech, and once during his remarks to reporters at the White House after his meeting with … Biden. Tellingly, Biden didn’t use the word a single time. Instead, he promised support for Ukraine’s ‘unbreakable determination … to choose their own path’ and pledged: ‘We will stay with you for as long as it takes.’ …”