JRL NEWSWATCH: “Vaccine Is Now a Weapon in Ukraine’s Conflict With Russia” – Bloomberg/ Daryna Krasnolutska, Kateryna Choursina,

Coronavirus, Covid-19 Pandemic, Ukraine
Map of Ukraine, Including Crimea, and Neighbors, Including Russia

“Ukraine hasn’t started an inoculation program yet, while eastern regions allied with Moscow appear closer to getting shots.”

“… Ukraine is the biggest of only a handful of [European] countries … not to begin injecting its people. … [T]here’s nothing to give the population of 42 million … [S]upplies the government has secured either haven’t been cleared for use or haven’t arrived. … risk[ing] geopolitical consequences … [and] increasing domestic pressure on … Zelenskiy. … [C]oming to power in 2019 with a promise to clean up corruption and stand up to Russia, he has come under attack … [over] the coronavirus pandemic …Covid-19 Coronavirus file photo, adapted from image at cdc.gov [H]is popularity … [is at] a record low. He said … Ukraine will get vaccines next month, though … [not] from where. …”

Click here for: “Vaccine Is Now a Weapon in Ukraine’s Conflict With Russia; Ukraine hasn’t started an inoculation program yet, while eastern regions allied with Moscow appear closer to getting shots” – Bloomberg/ Daryna Krasnolutska, Kateryna Choursina


Leave a comment