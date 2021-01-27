JRL NEWSWATCH: “Vaccine Is Now a Weapon in Ukraine’s Conflict With Russia” – Bloomberg/ Daryna Krasnolutska, Kateryna Choursina,

“… Ukraine is the biggest of only a handful of [European] countries … not to begin injecting its people. … [T]here’s nothing to give the population of 42 million … [S]upplies the government has secured either haven’t been cleared for use or haven’t arrived. … risk[ing] geopolitical consequences … [and] increasing domestic pressure on … Zelenskiy. … [C]oming to power in 2019 with a promise to clean up corruption and stand up to Russia, he has come under attack … [over] the coronavirus pandemic … [H]is popularity … [is at] a record low. He said … Ukraine will get vaccines next month, though … [not] from where. …”