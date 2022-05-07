JRL NEWSWATCH: “Unexplained Attacks Inside Russian Territory Raise Prospect of Wider Conflict” – WSJ
“Strikes and explosions — some attributed to Ukrainian forces — have hit infrastructure vital to Moscow’s offensive in eastern Ukraine.”
“… [A]ttacks inside Russian territory and unexplained explosions at Russian targets near the border … have expanded the scope of the conflict … underscoring Russian vulnerabilities in regions … crucial to Moscow’s renewed offensive in eastern Ukraine. … Ukraine has denied a role in [some recent] incidents. [A] Ukrainian presidential adviser … who … declined … comment on whether Ukraine had any involvement in [some recent] blasts, … said they could have been caused by divine retribution following the killing of Ukrainian civilians. … [N]ew weapons … the Ukrainians will receive from the West are much more powerful than anything they or the Russians currently have, raising the possibility of more strikes deeper inside Russian territory. …”
Click here for: “Unexplained Attacks Inside Russian Territory Raise Prospect of Wider Conflict; Strikes and explosions — some attributed to Ukrainian forces — have hit infrastructure vital to Moscow’s offensive in eastern Ukraine” – Wall Street Journal/ Thomas Grove
