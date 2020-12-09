JRL NEWSWATCH: “UN urges Russia to immediately withdraw forces from Crimea” – AP

“The U.N. General Assembly approved a resolution … urging Russia to immediately withdraw all its military forces from Crimea ‘and end its temporary occupation of the territory of Ukraine without delay.’ The vote in the 193-member world body was 63-17 with 62 abstentions …. Russia sent troops into Crimea and annexed the peninsula in 2014. It has supported separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine in a six-year war that has killed 14,000 people. An uneasy cease-fire has been in effect since late July. …”

The resolution additionally opposed Russian seizure and use of Ukrainian military industrial activities in Crimea; efforts to impose Russian jurisdiction on Crimean nuclear material and facilities; Russian military conscription of Crimeans; and Russian naval construction in Crimea. Consistent with international law, it also called on Russia to refrain from impeding navigation in the Black Sea, Sea of Azov and Kerch Strait.

