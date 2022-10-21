JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukrainians Urged to Ration Electricity as Russian Missiles Target Energy Infrastructure” – WSJ

“Moscow’s systematic targeting of the country’s energy infrastructure threatens residents’ ability to survive through the winter.”

“A second front has opened … as Russia attempts to destroy [Ukraine’s] energy infrastructure hundreds of miles … from the military battlefield …. Kyiv says the systematic destruction of power stations and heating infrastructure across the country … aims to bend Ukrainians’ will by depriving them of power and heating, causing a humanitarian catastrophe as temperatures drop. … Western experts say[] Moscow hopes to force Kyiv to the negotiating table despite [Russia’s] poor military performance … being pushed back by better trained, more motivated and often [better] equipped [Ukrainian] defenders. … [According to] Western governments … there is ample evidence that the Russian assault is increasingly relying on Iranian-made suicide drones. … Tehran [reportedly] has dispatched military advisers to help the Russians … [with] the drones … Tehran has denied providing [Russia] … with … weapons for use in Ukraine. …”

Click here for: “Ukrainians Urged to Ration Electricity as Russian Missiles Target Energy Infrastructure; Moscow’s systematic targeting of the country’s energy infrastructure threatens residents’ ability to survive through the winter” – Wall Street Journal/ Matthew Luxmoor, Georgi Kantchev

