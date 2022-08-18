JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukrainians believe they’ll win the war, a survey finds” – Washington Post

“The Pentagon announced $1 billion in military aid to Ukraine last week …. [T]he U.S. treasury has authorized $4.5 billion in budgetary assistance …. … likely … welcome news in Ukraine, where a survey reveals citizens remain determined to repel Russia’s invasion, no matter how long they think the war may last. … Ukrainians are even more resolved than … before the war to build a strong democratic state integrated with Western institutions, according to … survey results from Ukraine’s National Academy of Sciences Institute of Sociology (UNASIS). … [The survey had] funding from the Program on New Approaches to Research on Security in Eurasia (PONARS), and fieldwork … by … well-known independent research organization[] Rating Group Ukraine …. [The survey was] designed to be broadly representative of the population in territories now under Ukraine’s government control, based on key traits such as age, gender, language use and region. …”