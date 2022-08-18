JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukrainians believe they’ll win the war, a survey finds” – Washington Post
“They’re optimistic about the future, despite months of trauma.”
“The Pentagon announced $1 billion in military aid to Ukraine last week …. [T]he U.S. treasury has authorized $4.5 billion in budgetary assistance …. … likely … welcome news in Ukraine, where a survey reveals citizens remain determined to repel Russia’s invasion, no matter how long they think the war may last. … Ukrainians are even more resolved than … before the war to build a strong democratic state integrated with Western institutions, according to … survey results from Ukraine’s National Academy of Sciences Institute of Sociology (UNASIS). … [The survey had] funding from the Program on New Approaches to Research on Security in Eurasia (PONARS), and fieldwork … by … well-known independent research organization[] Rating Group Ukraine …. [The survey was] designed to be broadly representative of the population in territories now under Ukraine’s government control, based on key traits such as age, gender, language use and region. …”
You must log in to post a comment.