JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukrainians are resorting to extreme lengths to flee the war” – The Times (UK)

“… Under Ukraine’s martial law … men between … 18 and 60 are forbidden from leaving the country without special exemption. … Though the war still has the backing of most Ukrainians, the country goes into 2024 deeply weary, its military affected by chronic ammunition and equipment shortages, ravaged by heavy casualties, and suspicious that the wobbling support of western allies may not outlast Russia’s determination. … More than 17,100 Ukrainians have been detained by the DPSU trying to leave the country illegally since the Russian invasion. Those numbers look set to climb as a contentious new bill seeks to mobilise another 500,000 men …. lowering draft age from 27 to 25, limiting draft exemptions, mobilising men online, and increasing punishments for those avoiding mobilisation. Border Guard officers anticipate that against the backdrop of the war’s intensity — by last August, more than 70,000 Ukrainian troops are estimated to have been killed and more than 100,000 wounded — the new mobilisation will increase the numbers trying to flee the country. …”