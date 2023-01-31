Skip to content
JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukrainian troops are calling the U.S. military in the middle of shootouts with Russia for help fixing their artillery” – Business Insider
- “The U.S. military is leading a team that is helping to repair Ukraine’s military hardware over the phone.
- These virtual exchanges often take place during battle, [AP] reported.
- Ukrainian troops, meanwhile, are pushing artillery systems to the limits to keep Russia at bay.”
[featured image is file photo from another occasion]
Donbas, Donetsk, Luhansk, Military, Russia, Russian News, Russo-Ukrainian War, U.S.-Russian Relations, U.S.-Ukrainian Relations, Ukraine, Ukrainian Economy, Ukrainian Military, Ukrainian News
