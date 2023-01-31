JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukrainian troops are calling the U.S. military in the middle of shootouts with Russia for help fixing their artillery” – Business Insider

Headlines, JRL NewsBlog, Military, Ukraine, United States, U.S.-Russian Relations
File photo of 88mm howitzers and troops in field, with shell in mid-flight, adapted from image at defense.gov
  • “The U.S. military is leading a team that is helping to repair Ukraine’s military hardware over the phone.
  • These virtual exchanges often take place during battle, [AP] reported.
  • Ukrainian troops, meanwhile, are pushing artillery systems to the limits to keep Russia at bay.”

Click here for: “Ukrainian troops are calling the U.S. military in the middle of shootouts with Russia for help fixing their artillery” – Business Insider/ Jake Epstein

[featured image is file photo from another occasion]
 
Leave a comment , , , , , , , , , , , ,