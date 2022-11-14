JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukrainian security officers hunt the enemy within: ‘agents’ for Russia” – Washington Post

“… Even amid a war in which Moscow has targeted Ukrainian civilians and caused countless deaths, Russia has been able to recruit Ukrainians to aid its invasion. Sometimes it’s through blackmail. Sometimes it’s through payoffs. And sometimes Ukrainians are simply sympathetic to their country’s enemy — be it because of Soviet nostalgia or shared Russian language and ethnic identity. Weeding out those moles and saboteurs is the SBU’s job. … While the Ukrainian military fights the foreign foe in front of them, the SBU counterintelligence department’s main task remains looking inward for enemies — sometimes even within its own ranks. … When the Ukrainian military recaptures a city or town, SBU officers are the first ones in after them to begin the filtration process — weeding out the collaborators through interviews with locals, checking people’s phones and other means. …”