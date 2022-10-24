JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukrainian officials ‘shocked’ as Republicans threaten tougher line on aid” – Financial Times

“Ukrainian officials … [are] calling on Washington to continue … bipartisan support. … House minority leader Kevin McCarthy said … he anticipates difficulty in passing additional aid for Ukraine, should his party win the [House] … [as] predicted by current polling. ‘I think people are going to be sitting in a recession and they’re not going to write a blank cheque to Ukraine,’ McCarthy [said] …. David Arakhamia, head of … Zelenskyy’s party in parliament … [said]: ‘We were shocked to hear these comments …’ …. ‘Just a few weeks ago, our delegation … had a meeting with [] McCarthy’ … ‘We were assured … bipartisan support of Ukraine … will remain a top priority ….’ … Congress has passed billions … in assistance for Ukraine …. Michael McCaul … top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee … [said] Republicans still support assistance … but want … more oversight. …”