JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukrainian Official Outlines Intentional Ambiguity on Strikes Inside Russia” – New York Times
“The strikes have been one of the most intriguing, and opaque, new elements of the recent fighting. But when it comes to confirming their origins, “we don’t say yes and we don’t say no,’’ said the official.”
“…. If carried out by Ukraine, they represent acts of once nearly unimaginable audacity … Russia has accused Ukraine of carrying out the helicopter strike and military analysts have suggested that Ukrainian sabotage is very likely responsible for the other fires. Ukraine … has made no official admissions …. [A] senior Ukrainian official has described … [Ukrainian] policy on strikes inside Russia … [as] one of strategic ambiguity. … [The attacks] raise the possibility that Russia, after weeks of inflicting devastating damage in Ukraine, might start to suffer losses on its own land. …”
The strikes have included a clear military attack with low-flying helicopters near the border and sabotage deeper inside Russia. One attack prompted the first air raid siren inside Russia since World War II.
