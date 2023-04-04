JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukrainian official offers plan for a Crimea without Russia” – AP/ Karl Ritter
“A top Ukrainian official … outlined a series of steps the government in Kyiv would take after the country reclaims control of Crimea, including dismantling the strategic bridge that links the seized Black Sea peninsula to Russia. Moscow annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, but most of the world does not recognize it as Russian territory. The peninsula’s future status will be a key feature in any negotiations on ending the current fighting. … Since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the war has destroyed entire cities and killed tens of thousands of people. Ukrainian Sports Minister Vadym Huttsait, reaffirming Kyiv’s call to bar Russia from the Olympics, said the death toll included 262 Ukrainian athletes. …”
