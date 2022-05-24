JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukrainian negotiator rules out ceasefire or concessions to Russia” – Reuters
“Ukraine on Saturday ruled out … a ceasefire with Russia and said Kyiv would not accept any deal … ceding territory. Acknowledging that Kyiv’s stance … was becoming more uncompromising, presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said … concessions would backfire on Ukraine because Russia would hit back harder after any break in fighting. … Podolyak dismissed as ‘very strange’ [Western] calls … for an urgent ceasefire that would involve Russian forces remaining in territory … occupied in Ukraine’s south and east.”
