JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukrainian Leader Backs Calamitous Reshuffle to Deliver Results” – Bloomberg, Daryna Krasnolutska, Volodymyr Verbyany

“… Zelenskiy defended a cabinet reshuffle that unnerved investors and dismayed voters who’d backed him to clean up the country’s notoriously murky post-Soviet politics. The revamp swapped young newcomers picked to sever ties with the past for experienced hands whose task is to revive stuttering reforms. … [I]n one of Europe’s most corrupt nations, previous administrations are tainted by accusations of malfeasance. One replacement even worked briefly under Viktor Yanukovych, the ousted leader … backed by the Kremlin ….”