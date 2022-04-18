JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukrainian Forces in Mariupol Rebuff Russian Ultimatum to Surrender” – WSJ

“… Ukrainian troops holding out in … Mariupol rejected Moscow’s [Sunday] ultimatum … [to] surrender or face destruction by Russian forces … Zelensky warned an all-out Russian assault on the troops would endanger further peace negotiations. … Russian forces are close to capturing the strategic port after weeks of heavy bombardment … reduc[ing] much of [Mariupol] to rubble and [leaving] most of the remaining residents without access to food, water and power. Control of Mariupol would give Russia a land corridor to the Crimean Peninsula ahead of what is expected to be an intense wave of fighting in the eastern Donbas …. Russian victory in the city would also free up … troops …. Ukrainian officials said Sunday … Mariupol hadn’t yet fallen … that Ukrainian troops were hanging on ….”