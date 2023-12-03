JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine’s Zelensky Orders Construction of Defenses to Hold Back Russia” – WSJ

“… Zelensky ordered the construction of an extensive network of fortifications aimed at holding back Russian forces, signaling a switch to the defensive posture after a monthslong Ukrainian counteroffensive yielded only small gains. … [N]early 20% of [Ukraine’s] land [is] occupied by Russia. … Ukraine is digging in … as winter starts to bite, with Russia pursuing grinding military offensives in the east and northeast. … Last week, Ukraine’s Defense Ministry announced … a new department … [to] work around the clock to oversee … construction of defensive lines and coordinate … the military and local governments …. [F]ortifications closest to the front … [are to] be built by service members … [T]he second and third lines of defense [will] be … under … the Infrastructure Ministry, with private companies contracted …. Zelensky said … areas most in need of fortifying were in the eastern Donbas … [with] few rivers and other natural obstacles …”