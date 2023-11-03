JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine’s Top Commander Says War Has Hit a ‘Stalemate’” – New York Times

“With the front line in Ukraine having barely shifted despite months of fierce fighting, Ukraine’s top commander [Gen. Valery Zaluzhny] has acknowledged … forces are locked in a ‘stalemate’ … and that no significant breakthrough was imminent …. The general said modern technology and precision weapons on both sides were preventing troops from breaching enemy lines, including the expansive use of drones, and the ability to jam drones. He called for advances in electronic warfare … to break the deadlock. … General Zaluzhny’s comments came amid a wider effort by Ukrainian officials to temper allies’ expectations of rapid battlefield success, while urging them to maintain military support to allow Ukraine to gain the advantage …. [A]rtillery and drones enable[] each side to wear down the enemy, tie them up and target advancing troops. …”