JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine’s State Energy Company Keeps Russian Gas Flowing as War Rages” – WSJ

“Even as Russian rockets have peppered its facilities, Ukraine’s biggest state company has done hundreds of millions of dollars in energy business with Moscow. .. [T]he uneasy commercial truce … show[s] signs of collapse, threatening … an influx of money into Ukraine’s coffers and a primary conduit of Russian natural gas into Europe. … Naftogaz has carried on … routing Russian gas to Europe since Russia invaded. Its longstanding but rocky partnership with Russian government-controlled energy giant Gazprom … is so politically and financially important to both sides that neither has been willing to shut the spigot. … [But] [t]he [EU] has pledged to stop using Russian oil and gas by 2027. … If Russia were to cut flows through Ukraine to the EU, it would dry supplies and boost prices inside Ukraine, which uses some Russian gas for domestic consumption. Some analysts, industry officials and lawmakers say Naftogaz will need to produce more natural gas from Ukraine’s domestic reserves to survive … a postwar future. …”