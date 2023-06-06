JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine’s Next Target: Russian Trenches” – WSJ

“… Satellite images show that the Russians have constructed an elaborate network of obstacles—including antitank trenches, concrete barriers known as dragon’s teeth and layers of advanced minefields—in southern Ukraine, where Kyiv is expected to attack. For Ukraine’s long-awaited offensive to be successful, its troops will have to find a way through those lines. … The fortifications Russia has established are primarily in the southern Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, which analysts believe Ukraine is most likely to target its attacks. … U.S. officials said they believe Ukrainian troops can push far enough south to cut the land bridge between Russia and Crimea, which Moscow has occupied since 2014 and used as a staging ground for its invasion last year. …”