JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine’s moment of truth” – Kyiv Post/ Kurt Volker

“… As the novel coronavirus increasingly impacts the country, the Verkhovna Rada must finally pass the banking legislation necessary to free up $8 billion in International Monetary Fund lending, and a further $1.5 billion from other sources. … Achieving peace and restoring Ukrainian sovereignty in eastern Ukraine and Crimea will never come as the result of a military victory. Peace will come when Russia concludes that the costs of its aggression will never be worth the gains. Verkhovna Rada File PhotoThe stronger Ukraine becomes, the sooner that day will arrive. … [G]etting the IMF package in place will set the tone …. Land reform and banking legislation are … steps in the long journey President Zelenskyy promised …. Ukraine still needs an independent, qualified judiciary; a qualified and impartial Prosecutor General’s office and State Bureau of Investigations; anti-trust legislation and enforcement mechanisms to regulate the role of oligarchs; and an opening up of economic sectors to competition and foreign investment. A Ukraine that is open to the world and strengthening the rule of law can enjoy accelerating economic growth. But a Ukraine that continues to suffer from perceptions of a biased judiciary and protection for certain oligarchs will never unleash its full potential.”

Click here for: “Ukraine’s moment of truth” – Kurt Volker/ Kyiv Post

